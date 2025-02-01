Chinese New Year celebration at Lahaina Cannery Mall, Feb. 7

Chinese New Year lion dance. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation, in collaboration with the Wo Hing Society, invites the community to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Snake with a vibrant, family-friendly celebration. This free event will take place on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Lahaina Cannery Mall in the outside grass area.

From lion dancing and traditional New Year readings to hands-on art workshops and cooking demonstrations, this celebration will honor the beginning of the year of the Snake, symbol of transformation, intuition and wisdom.

A lion’s dance performance by Au’s Shaolin Arts Society kicks off inside Lahaina Cannery Mall at 2:30 p.m., followed by an outdoor dance outdoors around 3:45 p.m., giving blessings and good fortune to the community.

Guests will receieve “lai see” envelopes to “feed the lions” for good luck and fortune cookies generously provided by Panda Express.

A Chinese New Year Keiki Crafts Booth from a past event. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Several cultural workshops and activity booths will be set up on the premises from 2 to 7 p.m., including:

Chinese calligraphy with Gensho Hara原源照 of Lahaina and Monk Kodak Haga 羽賀

浩大 of Pāʻia Rinzai zen Mission;

Special New Year's reading from Jeanie Brew and Christine Tranka;

Keiki Crafts Booth: Kids can craft their own Dragon-themed art at the keiki table;

Wo Hing Society Booth: Learn about Chinese history and culture on Maui and browse the

beautiful retail items;

Cultural Presentation: Dr. Busaba Yip Douglas will deliver a presentation on the history and traditions of Chinese New Year, including the significance of lion dancing;

traditions of Chinese New Year, including the significance of lion dancing;

Only Ono BBQ Booth: Enjoy authentic and delicious Chinese food, including Gao – the Chinese Traditional New Year Cake;

Chinese Traditional New Year Cake;

Music Performance (4-7 p.m.): enjoy live performance by talented musician Hong Zhou; and a

Live Gau Gee cooking demonstration by Chef Bobby Santos, complete with

tastings (5-7 p.m.)

This community event, a cherished tradition in the community, is made possible by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development, Wo Hing Society, Lahaina Arts Society, Panda Express, Lahaina Jodo Mission and dedicated individuals.

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.