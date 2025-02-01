Lāna‘i students win second place in DTRIC Insurance’s Drive Aloha PSA video contest

Lāna‘i High School student contest winners (second place). Courtesy: DTRIC Insurance

Students from Lāna‘i High and Elementary School earned second place in DTRIC Insurance’s third annual Drive Aloha PSA Video Contest, which promotes safe driving on Hawai‘i’s roadways. The contest invited high school students statewide to produce videos answering the question, “What does Drive Aloha mean to you?”

The Lāna‘i team of Sharmaine Mae Elan, Malia George, Carla Ramos, Jedidiah Sandi and Naighgel Sudio secured their spot with a creative submission and will receive $750 for their school.

The first-place prize of $1,500 went to Natasha Ma‘afala and Angela Dupa of Wai‘anae High School for their video, which focused on demonstrating kindness, courtesy, seat belt use and reducing distractions while driving.

Waipahu High School’s Emma Forges and Sarah Tolentino claimed third place, earning $500 for their school.

Several entries were received from high schools across the state. To view the winning videos and other entries, visit https://www.dtric.com/2024-drive-aloha-psa-winners/.

Launched in 2016, DTRIC Insurance’s Drive Aloha initiative encourages people to take the safety pledge to be courteous drivers, embrace positive behaviors and practice the aloha spirit to make the road safer and friendlier for everyone.