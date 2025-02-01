Maui Surf Forecast for February 02, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 8-12 9-12 10-14 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 3-5 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 04:36 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 10:21 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:56 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:39 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 05:38 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:16 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Moderate to large north northeast and small northwest swells will continue to produce moderate to large surf mainly to north facing shores. The north northeast swell will build Sunday into Monday, with surf heights likely reaching advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, before dropping back slightly for the rest of the week. Some boost in surf is also expected along east and west facing shores. Surf along south shores will remain small this coming week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.