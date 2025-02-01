Officer-involved shooting in Pukalani
On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at approximately 3:46 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of an abuse case at a Noho Place residence in Pukalani.
Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:54 p.m., where they encountered a female armed with an edged weapon, which was recovered.
An officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident, resulting in a fatality. There were no other injuries reported.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.
The investigation remains ongoing, and a formal briefing will occur next week.
No further information is available at this time.