Officer-involved shooting in Pukalani

On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at approximately 3:46 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of an abuse case at a Noho Place residence in Pukalani.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:54 p.m., where they encountered a female armed with an edged weapon, which was recovered.

An officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident, resulting in a fatality. There were no other injuries reported.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a formal briefing will occur next week.

No further information is available at this time.