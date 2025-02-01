Crime Statistics

Officer-involved shooting in Pukalani

February 1, 2025, 7:26 PM HST
* Updated February 1, 7:27 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at approximately 3:46 p.m., Central Dispatch received a report of an abuse case at a Noho Place residence in Pukalani.

Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:54 p.m., where they encountered a female armed with an edged weapon, which was recovered.

An officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident, resulting in a fatality. There were no other injuries reported.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The investigation remains ongoing, and a formal briefing will occur next week.

No further information is available at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments