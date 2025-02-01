Schatz presses Commerce Secretary nominee on census, NOAA protection, AI safety

Sen. Brian Schatz presses Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick at a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. PC: US Senator Brian Schatz

At Wednesday’s Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing for Secretary of Commerce nominee Howard Lutnick, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) pressed Lutnick on conducting a fair census count, protecting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from Project 2025 threats, consulting with Hawai‘i leaders on Pacific fisheries decisions and strengthening artificial intelligence safety.

First, Schatz asked Lutnick if he would pledge to carry out the census in an apolitical manner. Lutnick responded, “I promise you we will count each whole person. That’s what the Constitution says, and we will stick right to it rigorously.”

Schatz then questioned whether Lutnick agreed with Project 2025’s threat to “dismantle” NOAA, to which Lutnick replied, “No.”

Schatz also raised the issue of NOAA’s impact on the Hawai‘i Longline Fishery, asking, “Do I have your assurance that before NOAA, National Marine Fisheries, or anyone makes a move regarding our fishery in the Pacific that you will consult with our office, and our delegation, and the state of Hawai‘i?”

In response, Lutnick said, “I’d be delighted to consult with your office… On the things that matter to you, I will happily commit to working with your office. That sounds like it would make me better at my job, so I’d appreciate your input.”

Schatz brought up President Trump’s repeal of President Biden’s AI executive order, including potential impacts to the AI Safety Institute, asking, “What do we do in place of this and how quickly can we get it done? Because that part of this was one of the few things that we were not arguing about when it comes to AI policy.”

Lutnick said, “The Department of Commerce has the gold standard when it comes to cybersecurity standards, so I think AI standards along the lines of that gold standard, that same model will be very effective. So that if you think of it as standards, I think we can get bipartisan agreement that we can find the right way to set those standards.”

Schatz said he would continue to urge the Department of Commerce to ensure greater AI safety.

Since the previous Trump Administration attempted to interfere with the count for political purposes, Schatz has led efforts to ensure a fair census. He has introduced legislation to ensure any future proposed changes are studied and tested.

Video of Schatz’s full exchange at Wednesday’s hearing is available here.