Schatz named lead Democrat on appropriations subcommittee overseeing state department, USAID funding

On Wednesday, US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) was named Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. Schatz is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“This new role will put me in a better position to continue the hard work of strengthening US diplomacy overseas,” Schatz said. “I’m committed to working with Chairman [Lindsey] Graham and my committee colleagues to stand by our friends, partners, and allies around the world, honor our international commitments, and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to those most in need.”

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations is responsible for appropriating billions of dollars in funding for the US Department of State, US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other critical agencies and programs that provide humanitarian aid, global health support and economic and security assistance, among other things to those in need around the world.