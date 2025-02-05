Lahaina Community Meeting offers updates on SMA, debris clearing, wastewater, permits

File (2024): The Lahaina Community Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School. PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Lahaina Community Meeting at 5:30 tonight (Feb. 5, 2025), at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.

Topics to be discussed will include:

An update on shoreline commercial properties from the County of Maui Office of Recovery;

Status of debris clearing by the US Army Corps of Engineers;

An update on the wastewater system by the County’s Department of Environmental Management; and

Information on permitting and inspections presented by 4LEAF representatives.

In order to provide residents more individual assistance from various agencies, representatives from several departments and agencies will be available to offer support at identified tables at community meeting. They include: County of Maui’s Office of Recovery, 4LEAF, Department of Water Supply, Department of Environmental Management, Department of Planning, Federal Emergency Management Agency, US Army Corps of Engineers, Hawaiian Electric Co., Maui Mediation Services and Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long Term Recovery Group.

Representatives from the State’s Recovery Management Program will be available.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. A live broadcast of the meeting will also be shown on Akakū: Maui Community Media, Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.

For more information and to view past community meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org and click on the “Events” tab.