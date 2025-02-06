Crime Statistics

74-year-old Maui man charged with second-degree murder

February 6, 2025, 2:20 PM HST
A 74-year-old man from Haʻikū, Maui was arrested and formally charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. The charges stem from an incident reported at 7:34 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in which Central Dispatch received a report of a woman who had sustained an injury, possibly from a fall, at a Haʻikū residence.

Upon arrival at approximately 7:46 a.m., officers discovered an unresponsive female inside the residence. Officers determined the female to be deceased, and no life-saving measures were performed, according to a department news release.

The same man was arrested later that evening, but was released pending further investigation the following day.

The victim has since been identified as Cynthia Moore, 68, of Haʻikū.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Moore’s family and friends.

The investigation is ongoing.

