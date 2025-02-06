House passes bill to combat rhinoceros beetle on second reading

The coconut rhinoceros beetle was detected twice on Maui in the fall of 2023. A bill to combat the invasive species has passed second reading in the state House of Representatives. File photos. PC: County of Maui

The House of Representatives has passed on second reading a bill to combat the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

House Bill 643 House Draft 1 would establish short-term management initiatives and appropriate as yet undetermined amount of funds for activities and positions related to coconut rhinoceros beetle infestation control.

The beetle, also known as Oryctes rhinoceros, can devastate palm trees essential to Hawaiʻi’s agricultural economy, cultural heritage and ecosystems, the bill says.

Proposed short-term management initiatives include extending the coconut rhinoceros beetle response program to the Neighbor Islands, including Maui County when the alien species is detected.

In September 2023, one dead coconut rhinoceros beetle was found among compost bags at a Maui big-box store by staff from the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture during a routine survey at the store. In November 2023, 17 live beetle larvae were discovered by an arborist cutting down coconut palm trees in Kīhei. The arborist called the Maui Invasive Species Committee, and reported that he was contracted to remove 12 dead palm trees and found several large larvae in the crown of the first palm tree he cut down. No larvae were found in the other 11 trees. The beetle was first detected in the state of Hawaiʻi in 2013.

“Native to Southeast Asia, adult coconut rhinoceros beetles feed on emerging palm fronds, causing damage that can often be severe enough to kill the plant,” the measure says. “The coconut rhinoceros beetle was first detected in the state in 2013 and is now established on Oʻahu, with smaller infestations on the windward side of Kauaʻi, Waikoloa village on Hawaiʻi island and throughout the state.”

The bill notes that the coconut rhinoceros beetle response program is a coordinated partnership among the University of Hawaiʻi, US Department of Agriculture, Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and other organizations. At the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa lab, the program investigates new control methods and best practices, and a data team analyzes information from traps, mulch surveys, and tree damage.

An outreach team also provides information to the public and professionals while supporting community response efforts. In infested areas, the program educates arborists and tree trimmers to protect trees with contact pesticides.

In written public testimony, Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair Dawn Chang supported the bill to combat what she said is considered a major pest across the Pacific Region.

“The insect’s primary host is the coconut palm (Cocos nucifera), which provides soil stabilization, and coastal erosion control, and is a culturally important component of our community forests in Hawaiʻi,” she said. “However, these beetles can also attack native forest species. Damage and mortality have been observed among our Native Hawaiian palms, loulu (Pritchardia spp.), of which many species are threatened or endangered. The beetles can also attack hala (Pandanus tectorius), which is an important component of native lowland wet forests and was used for weaving the sails of the original Hawaiian voyaging canoes.”

Chang said the beetle was recently detected on Maui and Hawaiʻi Islands where eradication is still feasible. The UH-led coconut rhinoceros beetle response team was originally funded by the US Department of Agriculture, but now that statewide eradication is long longer feasible, federal funding for the UH program is in jeopardy, she said.

The measure also has the strong support of the state and Maui County departments of Agriculture.

A companion measure, Senate Bill 686, has passed out unanimously from the Senate committees on Higher Education; and Agriculture & Environment. It also has been referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. It has not yet passed second reading in the Senate.

A separate measure, House Bill 1237, introduced by Maui County and Oʻahu legislators is seeking $3 million each in the next two fiscal years for the state Department of Agriculture to prevent and control little fire ants and coconut rhinoceros beetles on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. As of Wednesday afternoon, that bill had been referred to the House Finance; and Agriculture & Food Systems committee, but no public hearings had been scheduled.

House Bill 1237 requires the Agriculture Department to hire full-time plant quarantine inspectors on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi to serve at harbors and airports. Funding would cover salary, fringe benefits and supplies and equipment.

Another part of the bill appropriates $2.25 million to combat the spread of coqui frogs in Maui County.