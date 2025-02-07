County announces amended sewer service status for 61 West Maui lots

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced today it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red,” which indicates a property that does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active, for 61 properties in the following areas:

• 61 lots in the Kelawea Mauka area

Sewer service was active for the lots as of January 29, 2025. DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates during the Lahaina Community Meeting at Lahaina Intermediate School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, please visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in the coming weeks and months. For questions regarding sewer status, residents may call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.