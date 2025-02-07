Hawaiian Volcano Observatory welcomes 150 international scientists to Hawai’i 

File photo: Lava fountain and lava channel during a 2018 Kīlauea volcano eruption on the Island of Hawai’i. Photo Credit: Bruce Houghton

From Feb. 9-14, the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will welcome approximately 150 international volcanologists to Hilo to explore the impacts and insights of the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

In partnership with the American Geophysical Union, the “AGU Chapman Conference on Caldera Forming Eruptions at Basaltic Volcanoes: Insights and Puzzles from Kīlauea and Beyond” conference will gather experts to share research on caldera-forming eruptions and their hazards.

The 2018 eruption caused extensive damage, destroying numerous structures, and resulted in a major summit collapse. “Understanding these effects is crucial for improving volcanic preparedness and scientific understanding within our local and global community,” said Ken Hon, the scientist in charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Conference presentations will showcase new tools used during and after the eruption, including real-time satellite imagery, unoccupied aerial systems surveillance and imaging, and helicopter-mounted LiDAR (short for “light detection and ranging”).

“The innovative tools, knowledge and techniques developed in the aftermath of the 2018 eruption improved monitoring and facilitate more robust models for forecasting future eruptions,” Hon said.

Although the conference will not be open to the public, prior to the conference, the volcano observatory will co-host a public presentation as part of Volcanoes National Park’s “After Dark in the Park” series to share related research from Iceland.

Insights gained uphold USGS’s commitment to supporting the local community and contribute to global volcanic research, benefiting communities facing similar threats around the world. The conference aims to address critical new understandings that could reduce similar future impacts. The knowledge shared will inform future research and preparedness strategies globally.

“We respect and care for the island residents affected by the 2018 eruption,” said USGS Research Geologist Kendra J. Lynn. “The science developed here and informed by data collected in 2018 translates into better preparedness and informed responses to future volcanic activity on and off the island.”

For more information on the work of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, visit Hawaiian Volcano Observatory | US Geological Survey.