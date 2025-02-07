Information for landlords, renters on lifting of eviction moratorium available at Feb. 15 event

An eviction moratorium put in place by Gov. Josh Green following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires expired Tuesday, Feb. 4, and an event Saturday, Feb. 15, will offer “what now?” information, assistance to renters and landlords and details of new procedures to handle evictions and disputes.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maui Economic Opportunity, 99 Mahalani St., behind the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Maui Mediation Services and the State of Hawai`i with the support of local officials including Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura are the organizers.

Information for renters having trouble paying and landlords collecting rent will be available. Green issued the eviction moratorium following the wildfires, which prevented landlords from removing tenants. That moratorium has been lifted.

But a new law, Act 202, was enacted during the moratorium. Act 202 puts new eviction procedures in place, including mediation through Maui Mediation Services at the tenant’s request.

Maui Mediation Services can be reached at 808-344-4255 or by email at LandlordTenantHelp@Maui Mediation.org.

The event also will have a gift giveaway raffle.