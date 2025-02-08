Hawaiian Home Lands seeks public support for a bill to increase, extend $600M spending plan to reduce waiting list

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is seeking support on a new bill that would boost funding to reduce its current housing waitlist. PC: DHHL

A new piece of legislation proposes to boost funding for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to support more than 20 active housing projects for Native Hawaiians. The proposal also seeks to extend the Act 279 Special Fund for an additional two years.

Known as the “Waitlist Reduction Act,” Act 279, enacted in 2022, appropriated $600 million in general funds to implement a comprehensive strategy to reduce the Hawaiian Home Lands waiting list, which currently is about 29,000 people long, according to the department.

Although an exact funding amount was not specified in the new bill, HB 606, the department says it needs an increase.

“With more than 29,000 of our people on the waiting list, there is a clear need for additional funding,” said DHHL Director Kali Watson about HB 606. “The department is actively developing 28 housing projects; additional funding and an extension of the Act 279 Special Fund is essential for the ongoing success of our program.”

According to authors of the bill, the special funding, while “a historic step forward,” only addressed 6,075 beneficiaries out of 29,000 individuals currently on the waitlist. The authors state the estimated cost to fulfill the entire waitlist is approximately $6 billion.

The Act 279 Special Fund is set to expire June 30, 2026. The bill proposed to extend the date to June 30, 2028.

In addition to HB 606, DHHL has introduced a dozen bills as part of its legislative proposal. Eleven are still moving through the legislative process.

HB 1239 Relating to Independent Legal Counsel: This proposal allows the Hawaiian Homes Commission to retain independent legal counsel as needed when conflict between the program versus state concerns arise. Authorizes the Hawaiian Homes Commission to use the services of the attorney general as needed. Provides that funds owed to independent legal counsel shall be paid by the state.

SB 205, HB 919 Relating to the Commission on Water Resource Management: This proposal adds the chairperson of the Hawaiian Homes Commission or the chairperson’s designee to the Commission on Water Resource Management to ensure DHHL needs and concerns are addressed. Increases number of commission members from seven to eight, with only five of eight required to have substantial experience in water resource management.

SB 1405, HB 1086 Relating to Housing: This proposal exempts any development of homestead lots or housing for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands from general excise and use taxes.

SB 1406, HB 1087 Relating to Historic Preservation Reviews: This proposal allows the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to assume historic preservation review of the effect of any proposed project for lands under its jurisdiction except for projects affecting properties listed or nominated for inclusion in the Hawaiʻi register of historic places or the national register of historic places. This will assist in expediting the development process address the reduction of wait listers.

SB 1407, HB 1088 Relating to School Impact Fees: This proposal exempts housing developed by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands from school impact fees.

SB 759, HB 921 Relating to the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation: This proposal adds the chairperson of the Hawaiian Homes Commission or the chairperson’s designee to the board of directors of the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

SB 1112, HB 920 Relating to the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority: This proposal adds the chairperson of the Hawaiian Homes Commission or the chairperson’s designee to the Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority.

SB 1408, HB 1809 Relating to the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act: This proposal confirms that Act 130, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2024, shall take effect on either the date of the Secretary of the Interior’s notification letter to the Congressional Committee Chairpersons that this Act meets none of the criteria in title 43 Code of Federal Regulations section 48.20, or on the date that the United States Congress approval becomes law.

SB 151, HB 1089 Relating to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: This proposal appropriates funds to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands for the investigation, exploration, and identification of geothermal resources on Hawaiian Home Lands.

SB 1410, HB 1091 Relating to Sewer Transmission Lines: This proposal requires all county sewer transmission lines on Hawaiian Home Lands in compliance or brought into compliance by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, are licensed or dedicated to the respective county within 60 days after the receipt by the appropriate county agency of a completed application for maintenance request.

SB 152, HB 1408 Relating to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: This proposal allows the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to utilize the dwelling unit revolving fund as collateral when acting as an eligible borrower for a loan guaranteed under section 184A of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1992, as amended, and appropriates funds for this purpose.

To learn more about department’s legislative proposals, click here.