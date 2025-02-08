Registration deadline is Feb. 10 for Grow Some Good event with Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council

Grow Some Good hosts a free youth empowerment event for students in grades 9-12 on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 10, so high school students are encouraged to reserve a spot ASAP.

“Maui We Grow is a youth-led initiative featured at this year’s GRaCE (Growing Resilient and Climate Education) event, highlighting the resilience and leadership of Maui’s youth in shaping Hawaiʻi’s food future,” organizers said. “This unique gathering will honor Lahaina’s historical role as a royal and agricultural center while empowering youth voices in food systems and policy discussions.”

Through ʻāina service, interactive workshops, cultural storytelling, and connections with policymakers, Maui We Grow bridges the past and present, ensuring that the next generation is at the forefront of building a sustainable and sovereign food future for Hawaiʻi.

Maui We Grow in GRaCE is a unique gathering organized by Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council and Grow Some Good designed to connect, empower and inspire youth through cultural learning, advocacy and ʻāina-based service.

Grow Some Good is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a healthy community by strengthening local agriculture and improving access to nutritious, affordable food.

Through hands-on, outdoor learning experiences, the organization instills curiosity about natural life cycles, connects students to their food sources, and inspires better nutrition choices.