Four people displaced by home fire at Maui Meadows

Maui Meadows structure fire (2.8.25) PC: Maui Fire Department.

Four residents were displaced by a home fire on Malina Place in the Maui Meadows subdivision, Saturday. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find the main structure on the property fully involved, with fire impacting the cottage on the property. Firefighters extended hose lines to attack the main fire, the fire in the cottage, and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight working to extinguish hot spots. Heavy equipment was brought in on Sunday to help with extinguishment. The fire was brought under control at 10:40 p.m., but mop-up and extinguishment are ongoing. Firefighters will remain on scene until the fire is fully extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $400,000 damage to the main house, and $74,000 damage to the cottage. The dollar value of the damage to the contents is undetermined. Three vehicles on the property were also damaged.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 14, Ladder 14, Tanker 14, Engine 6, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.