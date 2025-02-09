Hawai‘i hunting stamp contest opens for 2025-2026

Small Game Bird Releases-Kuaokala GMA, Oʻahu, Nov. 24, 2021. PC: DLNR

Artists are invited to submit entries to the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife for the 2025-26 Hawaiʻi Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp annual art contest.

The wildlife conservation stamp is a requirement for Hawai‘i state hunting licenses and the game bird stamp is required for anyone intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps will also be available to stamp collectors.

This year’s Game Bird Stamp is the Erckel’s Francolin (Pternistis erckelii). Native to Ethiopia and Sudan, the Erckel’s spurfowl was introduced to Hawaiʻi in 1957 as a game bird. At about 16 inches long, they are brown with white streaky spots and distinct chestnut-colored feathers on the top of their heads, with white throats. Often in upland dry grasslands, they scare easily and hide from view and prefer running away rather than flushing. Listen for their loud laughing cackle, especially in the morning. They are located on the islands of Hawaiʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu and Kaua‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Wildlife Conservation Stamp will be the Manu-o-Kū (White “Fairy” Tern) (Gygis alba). The Manu-o-Kū is a Hawaiian urban-community forest bird, and honors the “Year of our Community Forests.”

The Year of our Community Forests recognizes trees and forests in the wao kanaka, or inland region where people live, learn and play. Community forests include trees in our neighborhoods, yards, parks, schools and along our streets. They give us gathering places, shade, air to breathe, food to eat, wood for carving, leaves for weaving and flowers for lei.

The Manu-o-Kū is a perfect representation of our native wildlife that utilizes the urban-community forests for habitat, breeding, nesting and rearing their young. Manu-o-Kū breed on oceanic islands, both on low-lying coralline sand islands and high volcanic islands. They do not build nests; eggs are laid on whatever suitable depression is found. Nest sites include volcanic pinnacles, cliffs, rocky slopes, large bushes or trees, as well as man-made structures.

Entry requirements

The 2024-25 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation Stamp Art (Hawaiian Forest Birds) ʻAkekeʻe, Kiwikiu, ʻAkikiki, ʻĀkohekohe by Jon Ching. Courtesy: DLNR

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All entries must be set in a Hawai‘i habitat. The size of paintings can be a maximum of 24” by 36” and unframed (to be reduced to 1” X 1.5” stamp). Entries must be completed oil or acrylic paintings on an 8.5” X 11” photo/print/photocopy of a completed painting.

All entries must be received by April 05, 2025, and must be submitted with an application form (download here). Notification of the winner will be made later in April.

All paintings sent must be accompanied by a $35.00 fee to cover the cost of returning the artwork. Participants must visit the Administration office to pick up artwork if a check is not included. Checks are to be made payable to the DLNR. Otherwise, a photo, print or photocopy of an original painting may be sent without fee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The winner will receive a maximum award of $1,000.

Funds from Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation Stamp sales go into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats and to manage the state’s hunting and non-game programs.

Last year, revenues from both stamps were used to cover some of the costs of maintaining hunting units and to add game bird and game mammal hunting opportunities where possible. Proceeds from the sale of wildlife conservation stamps will also provide funds for salaries, the annual lease rental of the Lānaʻi Cooperative Game Management Area and support wildlife diversity programs.