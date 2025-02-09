Maui OnStage’s ‘Flowers of Hawaiʻi’ premieres Friday

Flyer for Lee Cataluna’s “Flowers of Hawaiʻi.” Courtesy of Maui OnStage

Maui OnStage opens Lee Cataluna’s “Flowers of Hawaiʻi” on Friday, Feb. 14 and runs for three weekends at the Historic ʻĪao Theater.

The play is presented as a series of scenes or vignettes that introduce quirky, troubled and resilient members of a multi-generational local family as they battle over love, sex, money and inheritance.

“Local playwright Lee Cataluna wrote this show and these characters to be played by an ethnically diverse group of actors; exactly how local families are,” says Maui OnStage’s executive director, Luana Whitford-Mitchell. “So it was extremely important to us to have a very diverse cast and our director, Camille Romero definitely accomplished that.”

Maui OnStage describes “Flowers of Hawaiʻi” as a show about real life—loud, messy, uncomfortable, yet sweet, funny and hopeful. The play explores the enduring yet fragile nature of family bonds, focusing on both tangible and intangible legacies passed down through generations. This theme is represented in the play by a set of vintage dishes in the “Flowers of Hawaiʻi” pattern.

Show dates are Feb. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28 and March 1 and 2, 2025. Show times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. The show length is approximately 2.5 hours including a 15 minute intermission. Additionally, Maui OnStage will host a Q&A with the playwright after the show on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Tickets start from $25-$45, and are $10 for children 12 and under.

For more information about “Flowers of Hawaiʻi,” to purchase tickets or to find more ways to support Maui OnStage, visit mauionstage.com or call the Box Office at 808-242-6969.