Budgeting, spending, credit strategies offered at MEO class Feb. 19

File photo: David Daly, the director of the Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center, teaches a course in Wailuku in July of 2022. Photo Courtesy: MEO

A “Mastering Your Money” class aimed at helping residents take control of their finances through budgeting, spending, saving and credit strategies will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in-person at Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku.

MEO’s Business Development Center will be putting on the class, which is being offered at no cost to attendees. Mastering Your Money could be helpful to residents struggling to make ends meet while coping with Maui’s high cost of living.

Class topics to be covered include budget and saving strategies, understanding spending habits and creating a personal financial plan.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The class also will cover credit, how to establish it, improving FICO scores and understanding personal credit profiles. A FICO score is a tool used by lenders to determine whether an individual qualifies for a credit card, mortgage or other loans and the rates the individual pays.

MEO’s Business Development Center has certified credit counselors ready to help individuals with their debts and loan consolidation at no charge and offers financial literacy classes to teens and adults and the Core Four Business Planning Course. In addition, it has a microloan program and is currently administering the Maui County Agriculture Micro Grant.

Registration for the class is required and can be done at https://forms.gle/Cuyzn6fr8AqcTtqJ9. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, behind the J. Walter Cameron Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Business Development Center Director David Daly at 808-243-4318 or by email at david.daly@meoinc.org.