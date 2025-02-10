Maui Prep seeks director of preschool to lead Early Childhood Education program

Maui Prep is accepting applications for a leadership position in its Early Childhood Education program. Courtesy: Maui Preparatory Academy

Maui Preparatory Academy seeks a visionary and dedicated director of preschool to lead its Early Childhood Education program. This position offers a unique opportunity to shape the foundational years of young learners in a supportive, innovative and nurturing environment.

The Maui Prep Bright Beginnings Preschool fosters a play-based environment that encourages experiential learning and exploration. Its curriculum is designed to nurture children’s natural curiosity, focusing on child-led learning, nature-based experiences and hands-on activities.

Staff guides children through carefully planned experiences, tailored to their unique interests, strengths and needs. The school believes meaningful learning occurs through positive relationships, internal motivation and supporting a sense of wonder and discovery.

Position overview

The director of preschool will oversee the preschool program’s daily operations, curriculum and staff, ensuring alignment with Maui Prep’s mission and values. This individual will be responsible for maintaining a safe, stimulating, learning environment that nurtures the development of every child and aligns with Maui Prep’s mission and values.

Key responsibilities

Lead and manage the preschool program, including curriculum development and implementation;

Supervise and support preschool staff through training, mentoring and performance evaluations;

Build strong relationships with families, creating a welcoming and communicative school community;

Ensure compliance with state licensing requirements and accreditation standards;

Develop and manage the preschool budget and work closely with the administration; and

Foster a culture of creativity, exploration and empathy in the classroom.

Qualifications

For the director role, the following qualifications must be met per Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Department of Human Services:

A child development associate credential, and four years of experience working with children and at least on year of experience working with children of which at least one year of experience shall be with children of the appropriate age group (3-5 year olds); OR

Two years of college education (60 semester credits) preferably with courses in development, or related fields, and four years of experience in work with children of which at least one year of experience with children of the appropriate age group (3-5 year olds); or

A bachelor’s degree or higher from a regionally accredited college or university preferably with courses in early childhood education, child development or related fields, and two years of experience with children of the appropriate age group (3-5 year olds).

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and at least three professional references to employment@mauiprep.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.