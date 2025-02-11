Maui News
County of Maui offices to be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day holiday
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, for the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
Modified schedule includes the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center.
Unchanged schedule includes the following services:
- Residential trash pickup
- Maui Bus
Following the holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
