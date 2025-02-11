Maui News

Fraser Avenue Park on Lānaʻi temporarily closed for dog park construction

February 11, 2025, 4:54 PM HST
Fraser Avenue Park on Lāna‘i is temporarily closed while work to construct a dog park is underway, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

Plans include separate play areas for large and small dogs, four parking stalls with two being designated as Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) spots, a water fountain and ADA-accessible sidewalks. 

The project is estimated to be completed by the beginning of September.

For more information, call the Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.

