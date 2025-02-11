Livestream: Episode 9 of Halemaʻumaʻu eruption at Kīlauea begins with lava fountains 330 feet high

Episode 9 of the Halema’uma’u eruption at the summit of Kīlauea began at 10:16 am HST today, Feb. 11, 2025). Lava is fountaining within north vent, feeding lava flows onto the crater floor within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Each fountaining episode of this eruption has lasted from a few hours to over a week. Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s Hair) that may impact Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

Episode 9 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began early Monday morning and increased in intensity overnight. Fountains from the north vent are estimated to be roughly 330 feet high at 10:45 a.m. and covering about a quarter of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor, according to the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. Slow effusion of lava at the south vent began at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Kīlauea summit livestream video. VC: USGS

Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflation to deflation at about 10:25 a.m. HST.

Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since Dec. 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to eight days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Timeline of eruption episodes since Dec. 23, 2025:

Kīlauea began erupting from the southwest part of the caldera at approximately 2:20 a.m. HST on December. 23, 2024. Eruptive vents located in the southwest part of the caldera have been intermittently active, with new lava flows intermittently active over parts of Halemaʻumaʻu crater surface.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Episode 9 of the Halema’uma’u eruption at the summit of Kīlauea. (12:25 p.m. Feb. 11, 2025) PC: USGS