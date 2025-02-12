$3.2M released for axis deer fencing in South Maui to address flood risks, environmental concerns

File photo (2020): Fence builders in West Maui. Photo credit: Matt McDonald

State Sen. Angus L.K. McKelvey on Wednesday announced $3.2 million in Capital Improvement Project funds to design and construct axis deer fencing in South Maui.

The funds were released by Gov. Josh Green amid a state emergency proclamation to address the growing environmental and safety concerns caused by the overpopulation of axis deer on Maui, which has been identified as a major cause of the conditions leading to previous flooding like that of just last month.

“This decision is not just an administrative act—it is a powerful demonstration of responsiveness and a commitment to safeguarding our land, our people and our future,” McKelvey said. “This moment sends a strong message to the people of South Maui that the governor and his administration understands the urgency and are committed to expediting the resources needed to tackle the flooding crisis from mauka to makai.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to McKelvey, the funding, which was secured through the combined efforts of legislators Rep. Terez Amato, Rep. Kyle Yamashita, Sen. Lynn DeCoite and Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz, will be used to mitigate the destructive impact of the axis deer population on agriculture, infrastructure and the general safety of the community.

McKelvey expressed his gratitude for the swift action taken by the administration, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

“The unchecked spread of axis deer has led to severe agricultural losses and increased the risk of flooding due to overgrazing, which weakens soil stability,” McKelvey said. “The governor’s commitment to funding this project reflects a proactive approach to preventing further environmental degradation and ensuring the well-being of residents.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The South and West Maui lawmaker explained that the fencing initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance conservation efforts and long-term sustainability in the region. Leaders and stakeholders emphasize that the project will serve as a foundation for future flood mitigation and environmental preservation efforts.

“The funding release marks a significant step forward in addressing one of South Maui’s most pressing ecological challenges,” McKelvey said, adding that, “community members, conservation advocates and policymakers will continue working together to ensure the successful implementation of the project and explore additional strategies for sustainable land management.”

“The fences we build today are not just barriers—they are bridges to a safer, stronger and more resilient Maui,” McKelvey said.