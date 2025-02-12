Nisei Veterans Memorial Center to screen ‘Of Civil Wrongs and Rights: The Fred Korematsu Story’

“Nisei Veterans Memorial Center” screens at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center this Saturday. Image courtesy: NVMC

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will host a screening of “Of Civil Wrongs and Rights: The Fred Korematsu Story” on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

In the film, award-winning director Eric Paul Fournier chronicles the story of Fred Korematsu, who defied Executive Order 9006 during World War II, which forced 120,000 Americans of Japanese ancestry into internment camps. Korematsu’s resistance to this order turned him into a civil rights icon, and the film follows his decades-long fight for justice, culminating in a landmark victory 39 years later.

The movie will begin at 1:30 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m., at the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center, located at 665 Kahului Beach Road. The event is free, but reservations are required. To register, visit NVMC.org or call 808-244-6862. For online registration, visit Eventbrite: Eventbrite Link.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s mission is to inspire individuals to find the hero within themselves by honoring the legacy of the Nisei Veterans. NVMC is a non-profit organization that manages an intergenerational campus in Kahului, home to Kansha Preschool, the Maui Adult Day Care Center and the NVMC Education Center. To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.