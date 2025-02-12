Maui News

Water shutoff scheduled for Mill Street repairs Thursday and Friday

February 12, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
* Updated February 12, 11:07 AM
Waterline work is expected to affect a portion of homes on Mill Street from approximately Thursday, Feb. 14 to 5 a.m. on Friday. Courtesy image

Maui Kupono Builders will perform repairs on the County’s water system along Mill Street from Central Avenue to Kaniela Street, starting Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

A portion of the homes on Mill Street between Central Avenue and Kaniela Street will have their water shut off from approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 to 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Therefore, Department of Water Supply customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

For more information, contact Michael Jackman of Maui Kupono Builders at 808-268-8111. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

