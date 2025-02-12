Water shutoff scheduled for Mill Street repairs Thursday and Friday
Maui Kupono Builders will perform repairs on the County’s water system along Mill Street from Central Avenue to Kaniela Street, starting Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.
A portion of the homes on Mill Street between Central Avenue and Kaniela Street will have their water shut off from approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 to 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Therefore, Department of Water Supply customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.
For more information, contact Michael Jackman of Maui Kupono Builders at 808-268-8111. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.