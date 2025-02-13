Fireworks task force bill passes out of committee; now headed for final reading

Fireworks display. File photo. (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

The Hawaiʻi Senate Ways and Means Committee passed Senate Bill 222, which would fund an illegal fireworks task force. Although the amount of funding is not specified, the measure is now headed for third reading on the Senate floor before crossing over to the House of Representatives.

A committee news release pointed out that Chair Donovan Dela Cruz established the task force in 2021. “The group focuses on intercepting illegal fireworks and addressing the growing problem of homemade explosives in the community, helping to improve public safety and reduce related risks.”

On Feb. 5, the Senate Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs recommended passage of the bill — the same day that Honolulu police announced that a sixth person died from injuries suffered in a New Year’s fireworks explosion in Honolulu. The blast of fireworks initially killed three adults and left more than 20 people in critical or serious medical condition.

Most public testimony was in support of the bill.

For example, Allen Novak said: “I support this measure as it helps to curb the use of illegal fireworks in Hawai’i. In spite of claims to the contrary, aerial fireworks are not a cultural tradition, and they present a fire, health and nuisance hazard to the community.”

The state Department of Law Enforcement reported that the Illegal Fireworks Task Force has successfully removed, so far, more than 200,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from Hawaiʻi’s streets. The bill would extend the sunset clause for the task force from June 30, 2025, to June 30, 2030, which the department said “is critical to maintain this momentum and ensure the long-term effectiveness of the Task Force’s mission.”

Earlier written testimony also supported the funding for the task force, its operations and hiring of administrative support staff. Money also would cover reimbursements to law enforcement agencies for personnel, overtime, fuel, equipment and storage and disposal of confiscated fireworks.

On Wednesday, 13 members of the Ways and Means Committee voted in favor of sending the bill to the Senate floor, including Chair Dela Cruz, Vice Chair Sharon Moriwaki and Sens. Henry Aquino, Lynn DeCoite, Brandon Elefante, Troy Hashimoto, Lorraine Inouye, Dru Mamo Kanuha, Michelle Kidani, Donna Mercado Kim, Chris Lee, Glenn Wakai and Kurt Fevella.

Also Wednesday, the House Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Committee unanimously recommended passage of companion House Bill 508 on second reading. Supporting the measure were Chair David Tarnas, Vice Chair Mahina Poepoe and Reps. Della Au Belatti, Mark Hashem, Kirstin Kahaloa, Amy Perruso, Gregg Takayama, Chris Todd and Garner Shimizu. Rep. Diamond Garcia voted “aye” with reservations.

In other Ways and Means Committee action, the panel advanced:

Senate Bill 327 Senate Draft 1, which would expand the Hele Imua internship program. The program allows residents to take part in paid internships with private businesses. Funded by the Legislature in 2022, Hele Imua provides opportunities for people to gain valuable work-based experience and support themselves and their families. “Workforce development programs like Hele Imua are critical to reversing the brain drain and keeping residents employed in Hawaiʻi,” according to the committee.

Senate Bill 1117 Senate Draft 1 would clarify regulations around electric bikes (e-bikes), requiring helmets, setting age limits for certain types of e-bikes and introducing insurance requirements for electric motorcycles. “The goal is to promote the responsible use of e-bikes, which can help reduce people’s reliance on traditional vehicles,” the committee said. “The bill also expands an existing rebate program to encourage more people to use e-bikes in a safe and sustainable way.”

Senate Bill 1044 Senate Draft 1 would address rapidly rising insurance costs for condominiums by expanding the Hawaiʻi Property Insurance Association and the Hawaiʻi Hurricane Relief Fund to offer coverage for properties that are unable to get insurance through private companies. The bill was amended to include a loan program to help condominiums with maintenance issues that have led to higher insurance premiums or made it difficult to get insurance from private companies.