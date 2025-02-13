Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2025

February 13, 2025, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-14
8-12
8-12
10-14 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 03:01 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 09:00 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 03:44 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:04 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




High surf advisory remains in effect for W facing shores of the Big Island where small long period swell is still hanging on. The next swell in the sequence is modeled to be a large NW (300-310) medium period swell that will build Friday night into Saturday boosting surf well into the High Surf Advisory range. Taken at face value, modeling suggests warning-level surf late Friday into Saturday. However, close proximity of the parent low likely leads to a component of shorter period fresh swell emanating out of the same NW quadrant. This in turn spreads energy across the short to medium period bands and leads to higher confidence in surf falling into the High Surf Advisory range for N and W facing shores during this time. An SCA for seas exceeding 10 ft will also likely be needed by Friday night over northern and western waters. Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a long period swell next week with forerunners arriving as early as Sunday night. This large, long period NW (310) swell is modeled to peak Monday night and hold through Tuesday before gradually declining through mid- week. 


Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is expected to hold into the weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments