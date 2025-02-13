Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-14 8-12 8-12 10-14 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 03:01 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 09:00 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:44 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:04 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:37 PM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

High surf advisory remains in effect for W facing shores of the Big Island where small long period swell is still hanging on. The next swell in the sequence is modeled to be a large NW (300-310) medium period swell that will build Friday night into Saturday boosting surf well into the High Surf Advisory range. Taken at face value, modeling suggests warning-level surf late Friday into Saturday. However, close proximity of the parent low likely leads to a component of shorter period fresh swell emanating out of the same NW quadrant. This in turn spreads energy across the short to medium period bands and leads to higher confidence in surf falling into the High Surf Advisory range for N and W facing shores during this time. An SCA for seas exceeding 10 ft will also likely be needed by Friday night over northern and western waters. Deep low pressure presently situated just southeast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula will deliver a long period swell next week with forerunners arriving as early as Sunday night. This large, long period NW (310) swell is modeled to peak Monday night and hold through Tuesday before gradually declining through mid- week.

Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week, though a modest uptick in waves on the south shore is expected to hold into the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.