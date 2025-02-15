CoralTree Residence Collection announces inaugural CoralTree Classic Charity Golf Tournament

Maui News

Event flyer. Courtesy: CoralTree Residence Collection

CoralTree Residence Collection has announced the inaugural CoralTree Classic Charity Golf Tournament, a premier event combining the love of golf with community giving. The tournament will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at The King Kamehameha Golf Club in Wailuku. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Maui County Visitor Industry Charity Walk.

Participants will compete in an 18-hole, 4-person scramble format, and the event will feature on-course games, prizes and a highlight attraction: a helicopter golf ball drop sponsored by Maverick Helicopters.

The tournament is open to individuals and teams; sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds from the CoralTree Classic will directly benefit the Maui County Visitor Industry Charity Walk, which funds numerous local nonprofits working to improve the lives of Maui residents.

For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.coraltreeresidencecollection.com/coraltree-classic or contact Nakai Zaima, general manager, CoralTree Residence Collection Wailea, at Nakai.Zaima@coraltreeresidencescom

