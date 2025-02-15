County releases report on strategies to reduce and prevent homelessness

File photo by Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns on Friday released “Recommendations to Address Homelessness in Maui County,” a report offering strategic solutions to reduce and prevent homelessness across the county.

The report highlights the challenges of homelessness in the county and offers a strategic framework to enhance coordination, crisis response, stabilization, prevention and targeted efforts for Lāna‘i and Molokaʻi, as well as West Maui fire survivors. The recommendations include strengthening the physical health, mental health and social support for unsheltered residents in Maui County.

“This report underscores the importance of a well-coordinated system to effectively address homelessness,” said Lori Tsuhako, director of the Department of Human Concerns. “Our department is already taking action to implement key recommendations by strengthening collaboration, expanding services and supporting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Recommendations in the report cover the areas of coordination and collaboration, crisis response, stabilization, prevention and resilience, as well as individual attention on Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and West Maui fire survivors.

Key actions by the Department of Human Concerns include:

Enhancing Coordination and Collaboration

Assessing training options to build capacity for nonprofit organizations and grantees.

Conducting harm reduction training for service providers on Maui, following DHC staff participation in a similar program on Oʻahu.

Actively participating in the Maui Homeless Alliance to enhance strategic planning and coordination.

Strengthening Crisis Response Services

Preparing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a safe parking pilot program.

Collaborating with service providers to reduce barriers to shelter entry and enhance accessibility.

Providing Long-Term Stabilization Support

Providing matching funds for supportive services tied to Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH), with additional funding allocated as new PSH vouchers become available.

Funding community-based mental health and substance abuse services, along with expanded medical outreach.

Preventing Homelessness and Building Resilience

Supporting the expansion of affordable housing options where feasible.

Administering federal Emergency Rental Assistance Funds through a partnership with Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi, expected to be fully expended by July 2025.

Targeted Support for Lāna‘i and Moloka’i

Contracting with a Lāna‘i-based health agency to enhance mental health service capacity.

Partnering with a newly established agency on Molokaʻi to increase mental health service availability.

Assisting West Maui Fire Survivors

Supporting resilience, social services and mental health initiatives.

Exploring additional funding allocations in Fiscal Year 2026 to address emerging mental health needs of fire survivors.

The “Recommendations to Address Homelessness in Maui County” report says further research, collaboration and funding are essential to achieving lasting solutions.

The report was prepared for the County Department of Human Concerns by ECOnorthwest in collaboration with Konè Consulting and Munekiyo Hiraga. Its recommendations were developed following focus groups with people who experienced homelessness and workshops and interviews with service providers and community leaders.

The report is available for review on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/117/Department-of-Human-Concerns.