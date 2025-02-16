Successful wound healing training at Maui Memorial aims to decrease limb amputations

A symposium attendee learns how to apply and remove a Total Contact Cast (TCC), which is utilized to off-load pressure from a wound to prevent the wound from getting larger and allow blood flow to the tissues. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health recently held its second annual Maui Wound Healing Symposium on Jan. 31, 2025, at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Despite severe weather and thunderstorms leading up to the event, nearly 80 local clinicians—including doctors, nurses and nursing students—attended to learn critical wound healing skills, with a focus on healing diabetic and associated foot ulcers.

In partnership with RestorixHealth, a recognized leader in wound healing, the event emphasized the critical importance of specialized wound care in Maui amongst the nurses, doctors and other Maui clinicians in attendance.

The symposium also highlighted the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen (HBO) therapy, an advanced treatment that utilizes oxygen under pressure to accelerate the body’s natural healing processes. Maui Memorial’s Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy clinic offers two of only five total medical-grade HBO chambers available in the state of Hawaiʻi.

Chronic wounds affect an estimated 10.5 million Americans, according to Medicare data, a number that continues to rise. Specialized wound care not only expedites healing but also helps prevent infections and limb loss.

Restorix Chief Medical Officer and national wound healing expert Dr. William Tettlebach assists attendees during a hands-on wound debridement skills lab. PC: Maui Health

Wound Care and Hyperbaric Therapy Program Director Jessica Acop, BSN, RN, MBA, shared her feedback about this year’s Maui Wound Healing Symposium: “Given the high prevalence of diabetes and associated foot wounds in Hawaiʻi, having comprehensive wound care services available on the island is imperativs. The symposium provides education and hands-on training to equip our community healthcare professionals with the advanced knowledge and practical skills needed to implement these techniques effectively. By doing so, we aim to improve patient outcomes, reduce infection rates and decrease limb amputations within our community.”

Acop continued, “We truly enjoyed meeting our community providers, nurses, and fellow peers and hope that the symposium provided them with insight on how to better care for wounds and, therefore, better care for our entire Maui community. We look forward to hosting our third wound healing symposium in January 2026.”

Wound Healing Experts at Maui Memorial Medical Center. (Row 1, L to R) Carrie Wright, FNP, BC, WCC, Restorix Regional Director of Clinical Training; Diane Weiss, RCMS, CPC, CPB, CHRI, Restorix VP of Revenue Integrity and Education; Jasmine Tavares, RN, Maui Memorial Wound Care Nurse; Kristi Nakahara, RN, CWOCN, Maui Memorial Wound Care Nurse; Jessica Acop, BSN, RN, MBA, Maui; Health Wound Care Program Director; (Row 2, L to R) James Williams, MD, Maui Health Wound Care Physician; Dr. William Tettlebach, MD, Restorix Chief Medical Officer; Roque Wicker, MBA, Restorix Regional Director of Operations; Jen Welliver, BSN, RN, CHRN, Restorix Vice President of Operations. PC: Maui Health

To learn more about the 2025 Wound Healing Symposium, click here.