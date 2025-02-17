Ka ʻIwa Hoʻolaʻi brings the sound of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi to Disneyland

Ka ʻIwa Hoʻolaʻi at Disneyland. PC: courtesy



















A special group of keiki and ʻohana are adding their own unique touch to the Disneyland experience—by speaking in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.

Families from Ka ʻIwa Hoʻolaʻi, a hui (group) dedicated to celebrating and normalizing the use of Hawaiian language, traveled to Disneyland, bringing their culture and language with them.

Keiki from various Hawaiian Medium Education schools through out Hawai’i are enjoying the magic of Disneyland while naturally conversing in Hawaiian. From ordering food to meeting Disney characters, organization leaders say “their voices are a testament to the strength and vitality of their language.”

“This huakaʻi is a meaningful reminder that ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi can be a part of everyday moments, no matter where we are,” said Kahōkū Lindsey-Asing, President of Keu, The Brand, and one of the lead organizers of the trip. “We celebrate Hawaiian language not just in February, but every day. Our keiki show us that our language is thriving, and trips like this help reinforce its place in their lives in a fun and memorable way.”

For parents, witnessing their children confidently use Hawaiian in this setting is both emotional and inspiring.

“Watching our keiki enjoy the magic of Disney while speaking Hawaiian with their friends and classmates is truly heartwarming,” said Annie Aki, a parent on the huakaʻi. “To hear them laughing, playing, and fully immersed in both their language and the Disney experience is something I will always cherish. It’s a reminder that our language is alive, and that we can continue to nurture and support its growth in all aspects of life.”

This huakaʻi is more than just a trip—it is a celebration of resilience, culture, and connection. The presence of Lahainaluna High School’s Hawaiian language students adds even deeper meaning, as they carry their language forward in the wake of last year’s challenges.

Ka ʻIwa Hoʻolaʻi extended thanks to the many sponsors, support, friends and families for their generosity and support in making the journey possible.

As the keiki of Ka ʻIwa Hoʻolaʻi continue to explore the magic of the park, their voices serve as a gentle yet powerful reminder that ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi is a living language, meant to be spoken, shared, and cherished—wherever life may take us.