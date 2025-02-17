Micah Kāne selected as next CEO of Parker Ranch, Inc.

Micah Kāne headshot. Courtesy of Parker Ranch, Inc.

Micah Kāne, CEO of Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, will become the next CEO of Parker Ranch, Inc. Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has outlined a six month transition period, during which it will name Kāne’s successor.

Kāne will begin his transition as Parker Ranch CEO in April 2025, and will officially assume full-time responsibilities on Sept. 1, 2025.

Kāne joins Parker Ranch from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, where he has served as CEO since 2017. Under his leadership, the Foundation’s endowment grew from $500 million to over $1.2 billion in assets, enabling the organization to provide unprecedented support for the community. Kāne’s extensive background also includes serving as Chief Operating Officer Pacific Links International’s Hawai‘i Region, chairman and director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and trustee for Kamehameha Schools. His leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding Parker Ranch into its next phase of growth and stewardship.

Parker Ranch, spans approximately 130,000 acres of diverse landscapes on Hawai‘i Island. Established in 1847, it remains a pillar of the local economy and culture, blending traditional ranching practices with modern business operations to ensure long-term sustainability.

“Micah’s deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s communities, combined with his proven leadership in both the public and private sectors, makes him the ideal choice to lead Parker Ranch into the future,” said Mike Fujimoto, board chair of Parker Ranch, Inc. “His ability to navigate complex challenges while staying rooted in Hawaiian values aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Kāne will officially begin transitioning into his new role in April 2025, initially splitting time between Parker Ranch and Hawai‘i Community Foundation. He plans to relocate to Waimea and assume full-time responsibilities at Parker Ranch starting Sept. 1, 2025.

He succeeds Mike Fujimoto, board chair, who has been serving as interim CEO since June 2024. Fujimoto will continue his role as board chair moving forward.

“I am honored to join Parker Ranch and to be part of its storied legacy,” Kāne said. “The ranch holds a unique place in Hawai‘i’s history and its future, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team and the Waimea community to build upon its strong foundation.”

The Hawaii Community Foundation Board of Governors has announced it will commence a selection process for its next top executive.

“On behalf of the HCF Board of Governors, we thank Micah for his many years of service to the foundation,” said Peter Ho, chairman of the HCF Board of Governors. “He has been a great leader and executive and has helped us meet extraordinary challenges, from the floods of Hāʻena, Kauaʻi, our engagement in supporting the community of Puna, Hawaiʻi, during Kīlauea’s eruption, the COVID-19 pandemic response and the recovery effort for Maui after the August 2023 wildfires. The leadership team he has assembled has our full confidence to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.”

“Those connected to HCF are like family to me,” Kāne said. “I am proud of the team we have built during my time as CEO, and have total confidence that, through this transition period, HCF will be poised for continued success and community impact. The true foundation of our success is the quality of our governance, our leadership team, our staff and our community partners.”