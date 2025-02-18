Central Pacific Bank launches Hawaiʻi’s first online lending platform for small businesses

Central Pacific Bank Kahului branch. Photo courtesy: CPB

Central Pacific Bank has announced the launch of Business Express, a new online lending platform designed to provide small businesses in Hawaiʻi with fast, flexible and easy access to financing.

“Quick access to funds is critical for small businesses and Business Express represents an exciting opportunity to help our new and existing small business customers thrive,” said Susan Utsugi, group SVP and division manager of business banking at Central Pacific Bank.

As the first bank in the state to offer a comprehensive online small business lending solution, Central Pacific Bank is empowering local entrepreneurs with the tools they need to grow and succeed.

Key features of Business Express include:

Local expertise: Access to personalized support and advice by a team that specializes in the needs of the Hawaiʻi market.

Fast, 'easy' application process: Applications are streamlined with minimal paperwork.

Timely decision: Receive approval in as little as three business days for loans up to $50,000, with funding typically available shortly after.

Flexible loan options: Central Pacific Bank offers a variety of loan products, including term loans, lines of credit and SBA products.

Central Pacific Bank offers a variety of loan products, including term loans, lines of credit and SBA products. 24/7 access: The digital platform is available around the clock.

Business Express impacts businesses by providing streamlined access to financing, so small business owners can overcome financial barriers and unlock new opportunities. For more information and to apply visit cpb.bank/business-express.