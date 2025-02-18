Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to temporarily close for half-day Feb. 20

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, for pool guard recruitment testing, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The facility at 700 Halia Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208.