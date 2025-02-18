DHS Preschool Open Doors Priority Application Period Opens on February 18 for the 2025-2026 School Year

Preschool Open Doors expansion update. (7.23.24) PC: Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke with the state’s Department of Human Services announced the Preschool Open Doors Priority Application Period for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year, which opens today, Feb. 18, 2025, and runs through April 30, 2025. Preschool Open Doors is assisting families to pay for preschool for the July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026 school year for eligible 3- and 4-year-old children.

“With uncertainty at the federal level around child care and early education funding, Preschool Open Doors reaffirms our state’s commitment to supporting local families—ensuring our keiki can access the opportunities they need to thrive,” said Lt. Gov. Luke, who leads the state’s Ready Keiki initiative to expand access to pre-K statewide. “For many families, the cost of child care and preschool can be as high as rent. This subsidy provides meaningful relief, making quality early education more accessible for Hawaiʻi’s working families.”

To qualify for the 2025-2026 Preschool Open Doors program, children must be in the two years (birthdate from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2022) prior to kindergarten entry, either the 2026-2027 or 2027-2028 Department of Education school years. If your 3-year-old child is currently enrolled in the 2024-2025 Preschool Open Doors school year, you will need to submit a new application. DHS gives priority to underserved or at-risk children. In addition, the department will look at the family’s gross income based on their family size.

Families eligible for the program may use any of the 382 state-licensed preschools. The maximum subsidy rate for an accredited licensed preschool is $1,500, and $1,200 for a licensed preschool. The amount you may receive is based on your family’s monthly gross income, co-payment, and type of preschool selected.

DHS Director Ryan Yamane shared that the department received more than 5,000 applications during the 2024-2025 program year. “The extended application window for the Preschool Open Doors program, expanded eligibility to include 3-year-old children, and increased income limits led to a significant increase in applications,” said Director Yamane. “Every child deserves a strong start, and the high level of interest in the program reflects how important these opportunities are for families across the state.”

DHS is anticipating another great turnout and encourages families to apply before the deadline to ensure their children have the opportunity to benefit from this vital program.

Preschool Open Doors, which currently serves more than 2,300 children statewide, provides early learning opportunities to help children gain essential skills, be prepared for school, and chart a course for lifelong success. Interested families may apply online here starting today February 18, 2025, or request an application from the department’s Preschool Open Doors contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 808-791-2130 or toll-free at 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them that meets the needs of their child.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. April 30, 2025, to be considered during the July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 school year. Interested families may visit the online application portal to learn more about Preschool Open Doors and apply online at: https://childcaresubsidyapplication.dhs.hawaii.gov/. Families may also submit a paper application and drop off, mail, fax, or email to: PATCH – Preschool Open Doors, 560 N. Nimitz Hwy., Suite 218, Honolulu, HI 96817. Fax: 808-694-3066. Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org

Eligibility and priorities for Preschool Open Doors program selection are detailed online in Chapter 17-799, Hawai’i Administrative Rules which is available here. For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov.