Maui News

Gov. Green travels to Washington D.C.

February 18, 2025, 10:08 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Gov. Josh Green (8.8.24) File PC: County of Maui

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., travels to the National Governors Association Annual 2025 Winter Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. He will meet with federal officials and leaders from across the country to foster bipartisan collaboration on critical policy issues affecting states and territories.

Green will return to Honolulu on Sunday, Feb. 23. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of Feb. 18 through the afternoon of Feb. 23. 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments