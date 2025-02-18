Gov. Green travels to Washington D.C.

Gov. Josh Green (8.8.24) File PC: County of Maui

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., travels to the National Governors Association Annual 2025 Winter Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. He will meet with federal officials and leaders from across the country to foster bipartisan collaboration on critical policy issues affecting states and territories.

Green will return to Honolulu on Sunday, Feb. 23. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the evening of Feb. 18 through the afternoon of Feb. 23.