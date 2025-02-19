HECO advancing renewable energy, announces contracts Maui and Hawaiʻi Island

Kūihelani Solar-plus-Storage is the State of Hawai‘i’s largest solar facility, generating 60 MW of renewable energy supported by a 240 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system. Photo Credit: AES Hawai‘i

Hawaiian Electric today continued to accelerate progress toward Hawaiʻi’s energy goals by signing two new contracts for solar and energy storage projects that will help control energy costs and maintain reliable electric service.

“More renewable energy is good news for our customers. We reached new highs for renewable energy in 2024 and these projects show we’re continuing to build on that momentum,” said Rebecca Dayhuff-Matsushima, Hawaiian Electric vice president, resource procurement.

The projects by renewable energy developer AES, are:

Kūihelani Solar Phase 2, a 40-megawatt (MW) solar and 160 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project on Maui, expected to be in service in 2027.

Keamuku Solar, an 86-MW solar and 344 MWh battery storage project on Hawai‘i Island expected to be in service in 2030.

Both contracts are for a term of 25 years and must be reviewed and approved by the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission.

Hawaiian Electric achieved a 36% consolidated renewable portfolio standard (RPS) in 2024, largely due to new grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity, accelerating progress toward the 2030 RPS milestone of 40%. Hawaiian Electric’s consolidated RPS shows the percentage of electricity for Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui County generated by renewable resources. This represents a mix of geothermal, biomass, hydro, wind, biofuels and solar, including 114,000 rooftop solar systems. In 2025, Hawaiian Electric expects to further increase renewable generation and battery energy storage on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island and add thousands of rooftop solar systems on all islands.

More information about renewable energy projects in negotiation and development can be found on Hawaiian Electric’s Renewable Project Status Board.