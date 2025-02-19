HVCB: What’s new in on Maui for meetings, conventions and incentive groups

PC: Trilogy Excursions.

The Hawaiʻi Visitors & Convention Bureau has released a list of meetings, conventions and incentive groups that are planned across the islands.

“Continually transforming and innovating as a premier destination for meetings, conventions, and incentive groups, the Hawaiian Islands provide an unmatched offering of new accommodations, venues, experiences and opportunities to mālama (care for) Hawai‘i’s communities,” the HVCB reports.

Below are highlights on accommodations, venues, cuisine, and activities highlighted by the HVCB in Maui County.



ACCOMMODATIONS

Kukahi ocean view balcony. PC: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Discover the Newly Transformed Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali (Maui)

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali, unveils its $160 million transformation with the rebranding of its Ocean Tower as the Kūkahi Tower. Kūkahi offers elegantly designed rooms featuring natural palettes, rich wood finishes, bespoke artwork, and breathtaking ocean views. At the heart of Kūkahi is The Valley Alley — a 10,000-square-foot social hub with Topgolf Swing Suites, Duckpin bowling, and arcade games. Perfect for meetings and events, The Valley Alley and the expansive pool deck are available for exclusive buyouts. The resort also introduces ‘Ulu Kitchen by Peter Merriman, an oceanfront dining experience that honors Hawai‘i’s fishermen, ranchers and farms. Marriott.com

Discover the Refreshing Transformation at Wailea Beach Resort (Maui)

Wailea Beach Resort, nestled between two of Maui’s renowned beaches, will debut an update in early 2025. This enhancement will feature updated guest rooms and revitalized oceanfront villas, all inspired by Wailea’s stunning natural beauty. The new design will showcase a color palette that reflects the vibrant hues of Hawaiian sunrises, volcanic lava rocks, and the native ‘ōhi‘a lehua trees. Interiors will blend natural materials like bamboo and Koa wood with thoughtfully curated artwork, while oversized lānai (verandas) adorned with pūne‘e (traditional Hawaiian daybeds), invite guests to unwind. Marriott.com

VENUES

Discover the White Orchid Beach House on Maui (Maui)

In Mākena, Maui, the White Orchid Beach House is a boutique venue perfect for intimate gatherings, accommodating up to 40 guests for corporate events, special occasions, and picnics beneath coconut palms. WhiteOrchidbeachHouse.com

AGRICULTURE AND CUISINE

Host Unforgettable Corporate Events at Nick’s Fishmarket Maui (Maui)

Group or corporate incentive events at Nick’s Fishmarket Maui feature innovative menus with signature dishes like Moroccan salmon and strawberries panzini, complemented by a 2,000-bottle wine collection and a full-service bar. Available spaces include intimate indoor dining or an outdoor setting under Maui’s starlit sky. www.nicksfishmarketmaui.com

Ulu Kitchen by Merriman at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kā‘anapali. PC: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Chef Peter Merriman Pioneers Planet-Friendly Fine Wine, Cutting Carbon Footprint (Statewide)

Hawai‘i’s celebrated chef Peter Merriman is minimizing restaurant carbon footprints by launching a first-of-its-kind boxed wine program across Merriman’s Hawai‘i and Handcrafted Restaurants locations. Chef Peter’s new Planet Friendly Fine Wine initiative is decreasing the restaurants’ carbon footprint by more than 50%, by reducing the fuel used to ship and recycle traditional wine bottles. Despite boxed wine’s reputation for budget drinking, Peter Merriman is teaming up with renowned California wineries (Matthiasson Winery in Napa Valley, Melville in Santa Rita Hills, Linne Calodo in Paso Robles, Obsidian Ridge in Sonoma County), maintaining fine wine quality while significantly reducing environmental harm. Merriman’s Hawaiʻi & Handcrafted have also transitioned to lighter-weight bottles for all their wine-by-the-glass programs. www.merrimanshawaii.com

Gunars Valkirs farms cacao in West Maui, producing the award winning Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate. File photo courtesy.

Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate Offers Exclusive Experience with CEO Gunars Valkirs (Maui)

Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate (MKEC) invites groups to explore the chocolate-making process with a unique factory experience led by CEO Gunars Valkirs. Guests will experience each step, from selecting cacao beans to creating MKEC’s award-winning chocolate. The experience includes a firsthand look at top-of-the-line Italian equipment, exclusive tastings, and an engaging narrative of MKEC’s history — from the initial planting to the design and construction of the 100% solar-powered factory, and the evolution of chocolate making to the present day. www.mauichocolate.com

Husband and Wife Duo to Open Koast Restaurant Alongside Chef Chris Cosentino. PC: Courtesy

Koast Restaurant Opens in Wailea Celebrating Hawai‘i Flavors (Maui)

Koast is the debut restaurant venture from husband-and-wife team David and Alicia Soboda, who are joining forces with Top Chef Masters winner and James Beard Award-nominated author Chris Cosentino. The restaurant champions a menu that pays homage to the Sobodas’ and Cosentino’s shared commitment to sustainability, celebrating local flavors from ma uka (mountain) to ma kai (sea). The menu features a bounty of Hawai‘i ingredients that showcase Cosentino’s creative approach to whole-animal cooking, blending modern techniques with reverence for the land. https://koastmaui.com/

Grand Wailea announces partnership with Nobu. The acclaimed restaurant will open at the iconic Hawaiʻi resort in spring 2025. Rendering of the main dining room, courtesy of Rockwell Group.

Nobu Grand Wailea: Opening Spring 2025 (Maui)

Grand Wailea announces its latest culinary partnership with the globally celebrated restaurant concept, Nobu, set to open in spring 2025. The indoor-outdoor restaurant will offer over 13,000-square-feet of dining spaces, with a dedicated sushi bar, complemented by striking murals and panoramic Pacific Ocean views. The restaurant will spotlight Nobu-signature dishes such as the iconic Black Cod with Miso and Yellowtail Jalapeño, alongside the acclaimed sushi synonymous with the brand. www.grandwailea.com/dine/nobu-at-grand-wailea

ACTIVITIES AND EXPERIENCES

Fairmont Kea Lani Partners with Treecovery Hawaiʻi (Maui)

Fairmont Kea Lani announces its partnership with Treecovery Hawai‘i with a mission to plant and recover over 30,000 trees in the wildfire-impacted communities of Lahaina and Kula. As an official Treecovery grow hub, the resort is offering temporary sanctuary to over 100 potted trees, including an air layer from the historic Lahaina Banyan Tree, which was damaged during the recent wildfires. The partnership seeks to restore the beloved landscapes of these communities, promote environmental sustainability, and support the healing of Maui’s land and people. www.fairmont-kea-lani.com



Discover Lāna‘i with Trilogy Excursions (Lāna‘i)

Since 1973, Trilogy Excursions has operated its flagship Discover Lāna‘i tour. After relocating its Lahaina Harbor operations following the 2023 Lahaina fires, Trilogy now offers this excursion once again from Kā‘anapali Beach on Maui. Guests will explore coastlines, snorkel coral reefs, and learn about the rich history and culture of Lāna‘i from crew members. www.sailtrilogy.com

Meet Hawaiʻi is a collaboration of the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Hawaiʻi Convention Center to reinforce the brand of the Hawaiian Islands as a world-class destination for global business meetings, conventions and incentive programs. The Global MCI efforts of the Meet Hawaiʻi team are overseen and funded by Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the State of Hawaiʻi’s agency responsible for holistically managing tourism in a sustainable manner. HTA works with the community and industry to mālama Hawai‘i – care for our beloved home. For information about Meet Hawaiʻi and the hosting of meetings, conventions and incentives, please visit MeetHawaii.com.