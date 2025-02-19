Maui filmmaker Lucas Zarro, Alex Farnham and Arona Ale featured Akakū Upstairs this Thursday, Feb. 20

Maui’s Lucas Zarro showcases his works and talks story alongside local content creators Alex Farnham and Arona Ale at an upcoming Akakū Upstairs salon, Thursday, Feb. 20. Photo courtesy of Akakū

Akakūʻs salon features local Maui filmmaker Lucas Zarro and collaborators Alex Farnham and Arona Ale this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Born and raised on Maui, Zarro is a young, up and coming, self-made creator. Zarro has learned by doing, unafraid to follow his vision. Zarro is known for producing horror and comedy films like “Aloha Surf Hotel” (2020), “Maneater” (2022) and “Terrestrial” (2023). He is also known to create short films, comedic skits, commercials and more. He writes, edits and does cinematography on all of his smaller projects.

Alex Farnham is a Kailua-Kona native and an early Hawaiʻi original content creator. His video short, “One Dolla,” went viral on YouTube and put him on the map for comedy skits. He is a writer, producer and actor. He recently released the film “One Million Dolla” and worked with Lucas on the film “Terrestrial.” He is the founder of One Dollar Studios.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Arona Ale has acted in a majority of the Maui short films produced or directed by Lucas. He is a big contributor to the comedic web series “FaknFunny.” He recently started writing with the makers of “MokuMoku.”

Register now to see some of their work and talk story about grassroots video and film creation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Salon runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 333 Dairy Road, Suite 204 in Kahului. Seating is limited.

The screening and discussion will be moderated by Kat Tracy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Offered on the third Thursday of each month in Suite 204, Akakū Upstairs is a community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn, and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation. To support the Akakū Upstairs salon series, make a tax-deductible donation to Akakū or become an underwriter. Reach out to development@akaku.org for details.