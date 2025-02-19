Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large west-northwest swell peaked earlier this morning and will decline this evening, but a west northwest reinforcement expected Thursday morning that will push surf heights back up over advisory levels for some exposed north and west facing shores. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect along exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and the west facing shores of the Big Island. Note that the north shores of Maui, due to more blockage from the west northwest, is cancelled.
Small surf is expected along east facing shores this week as winds remain light. Surf along south facing shores should see a small boost today as a small south swell fills in through the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com