44th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival returns in July; Tickets on sale now

The 44th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, July 10-13, 2025, featuring a weekend of world-class cuisine and exceptional wines.

Tickets and festival passes are now available for one of the Pacific’s premier culinary festivals, which will feature celebrity chefs Maneet Chauhan and Rick Moonen, a series of wine tasting seminars with renowned vintners from around the globe, and intimate curated dinners expertly pairing gourmet cuisines with rare vintages. Early pricing ends on March 31, 2025.

Chef Maneet Chauhan, known for her innovative Indian cuisine, is a celebrated chef, author and television personality on Food Network’s “Chopped.” She is the founding partner and president of Morph Hospitality Group in Nashville, where she opened the popular Chauhan Ale & Masala House. Chauhan has also won Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions II” and donated her $40,000 prize to support the survival of restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chef Rick Moonen, known as the “Godfather of Sustainability” for his commitment to the sustainable seafood movement, is an acclaimed restaurateur, chef and cookbook author. At his Las Vegas restaurants, RM Seafood and Rx Boiler Room, Moonen advocates for sustainability while pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and innovation. Moonen is the recipient of numerous awards including Chef of the Year by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Humanitarian of the Year by the American Culinary Federation.

Grand Tasting Gala headlines festival

The Grand Tasting Gala, sponsored by Southwest Airlines, will headline the weekend festival on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the stunning Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. This signature event will feature Kapalua Resort’s family of restaurants and chefs from throughout the Valley Isle with a special focus on the beloved Lahaina culinary community. The evening will also feature Petrossian Caviar and other specialty purveyors, an array of premium and hard-to-find wines, and specialty cocktails.

Additional festival highlights include:

Featured Wine Tastings Champagne & Petrossian Caviar Wines of Anderson Valley Interactive Wine Tasting Santa Barbara LOVE Interactive Wine Tasting Napa Valley: Cabernet County Interactive Wine Tasting

Celebrity Chef Demonstrations Chef Moonen Luncheon & Cooking Demonstration An interactive cooking demonstration led by Chef Rick Moonen featuring paired wines and four courses Chef Chauhan Brunch & Cooking Demonstration An interactive brunch cooking demonstration led by Chef Maneet Chauhan featuring paired wines and four courses



Inclusive festival passes or a la carte tickets to the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival are on sale now with special early purchase pricing through March 31, 2025. Festival passes include:

All Interactive Wine Tasting Seminars

Two Celebrity Chef Cooking Demos

Grand Tasting Gala “Premier Access” 5:30 p.m.

Exclusive inclusions ONLY available with Festival Pass: VIP Winemaker Reception – Meet & Greet the winemakers! Preferred Seminar Seating Official Kapalua Wine & Food swag bag in Aloha Collection tote (over $250 in value)



The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering special pricing on luxury accommodations for festival attendees. See the special offers below:

Kapalua Wine & Food Festival Package For Two This package includes festival passes and a room for two at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Valid dates are July 9-14, with a three-night minimum stay. For reservations, go to www.ritzcarlton.com/maui and use the code ER7 .

Kapalua Wine & Food Festival Room Only This option includes special pricing on luxury accommodations during the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival. Valid dates are July 9-14, with no minimum stay. For reservations, go to www.ritzcarlton.com/maui and use the code ZJ9 .



Major sponsors for the 44th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival include Southwest Airlines, host hotel The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Kapalua Resort.

For additional event information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.