Paint Maui Plein Air Invitational 2025 kicks off with events and art sales

File photo (2023). The Paint Maui Plein Air Invitational 2025, a week-long plein air invitational featuring local and visiting artists, makes its return to West Maui, Feb. 15-23, 2025. Photo courtesy of Paint Maui

Art lovers and collectors are encouraged to stop by the Paint Maui Plein Air Invitational 2025 happening in West Maui this week and continuing through the weekend.

The event began with a Kickoff Paintout at Hanakaoʻo (Canoe) Beach on Feb. 15. Sunset Paintouts, lectures and a Quick Draw competition are set for Saturday, Feb. 22. All events are free to the public.

Art enthusiasts will be able to view and purchase original artwork at Village Galleries Maui’s special Gala Opening on Friday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. Sales will continue through the weekend, with final sales on Sunday, Feb. 23, at noon. The gallery’s temporary location is at Lahaina Cannery Mall, near Jersey Mike’s and Boss Frog’s.

Photo courtesy of Paint Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event operates in partnership with PleinAir Magazine, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise and other sponsors.

For a full schedule of events and featured artists, visit www.paintingmaui.com.