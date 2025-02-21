Closures at Honoapiʻilani and Kapunakea intersection for more sewer line work, Feb. 24-March 1

February 21, 2025, 9:44 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kapunakea fire aftermath. File photo (Oct. 2023) by Wendy Osher

Motorists in West Maui are advised of potential traffic delays due to night lane closures at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) and Kapunakea Street in Lahaina for sewer line and paving work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia Affordable Housing project.

One lane each in the northbound and southbound direction on Honoapiʻilani Highway at the intersection of Kapunakea Street will be closed nightly from 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24 through, 5 a.m., Saturday, March 1, for paving and striping work. One lane in each direction will remain open for through traffic.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation reminds motorists to obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments