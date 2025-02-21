Free POINT Pro volunteer management licenses available for Maui nonprofits

All Hands And Hearts is using its free POINT Pro subscription to manage its Lahaina wildfire cleanup volunteer efforts. To sign up, visit mauilongtermrecovery.org/volunteer. PC: All Hands And Hearts

Effective volunteer coordination remains essential for Maui’s wildfire recovery efforts. To support local nonprofits in managing volunteers more efficiently, the Maui Volunteer Coalition for Recovery and Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group are providing 100 free POINT Pro subscriptions to qualified organizations.

Funded by Hawai‘i Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Hawai‘i VOAD), this initiative grants a one-year subscription to POINT Pro, a volunteer management platform designed to simplify scheduling, engagement, and reporting. By reducing administrative burdens, nonprofits can focus more on delivering essential services to the community.

“Volunteers are one of the driving catalysts behind Maui’s recovery, and ensuring nonprofits have the right tools to manage their efforts effectively is essential,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Executive Director of Ho‘ōla LTRG. “By providing access to a proven volunteer management system, we are strengthening organizations’ capacity to coordinate efforts, engage volunteers, and maximize their impact in the community.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upcoming Informational Webinars

Nonprofits interested in securing a free POINT Pro license (valued at $1,400 per year) are encouraged to attend one of three informational webinars:

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2-3 p.m.

Friday, March 7, 2-3 p.m.

Friday, March 14, 2-3 p.m.

Sessions will be held online via Zoom. To register, click here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

During these sessions, attendees will hear from Maui organizations already using POINT Pro and receive step-by-step guidance on applying for one of the 100 available licenses.

Enhancing Volunteer Coordination Through Technology

The POINT Pro platform is designed for organizations that rely on volunteers, offering real-time coordination, task management, and communication tools to improve efficiency.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Key features include:

Automated Scheduling – Simplifies volunteer sign-ups and reduces manual coordination.

– Simplifies volunteer sign-ups and reduces manual coordination. Volunteer Engagement Tools – Strengthens retention through personalized communication and tracking.

– Strengthens retention through personalized communication and tracking. Disaster Recovery Support – Connects organizations to a broader network of volunteers.

– Connects organizations to a broader network of volunteers. Increased Visibility – Enables nonprofits to promote volunteer opportunities on Maui Nui Strong.

Nonprofits can apply for a free POINT Pro license at www.mauinuistrong.info/nonprofits or register for an informational session.

The Maui VCR centralizes volunteer opportunities to support Maui’s wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts. By streamlining coordination through a single platform, nonprofits can enhance outreach and efficiency using tools like POINT, while volunteers can easily access and participate in various opportunities without repeated sign-ups.

The Ho‘ōla LTRG, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, unites local organizations, leaders, and partners to support Maui’s recovery from the August 2023 wildfires. The group focuses on providing resources and coordinating recovery efforts to help survivors rebuild their lives and ensure a sustainable, resilient future for the community.