East Maui Taro Festival returns for its 29th year with celebration of Hawaiian culture

The East Maui Taro Festival is set to make an celebrated return for its 29th year, promising a day filled with vibrant festivities celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Hawaiʻi. The festival is back to showcase the best of Hawaiian culture, kalo cuisine, and the self-sustaining community of East Maui.

This year’s festival is dedicated to Kanani Kahalehoe of Makaliʻi waʻa crew, a Hāna resident whose contributions to traditional Hawaiian voyaging continue to inspire. In support of ongoing efforts to rebuild island community resilience, the festival will feature expanded opportunities for community engagement.

The East Maui Taro Festival, renowned for its focus on kalo (taro), will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hāna Ballpark. Last year’s festival drew thousands of attendees, and this year’s event promises to build upon that momentum, welcoming locals and visitors alike to a celebration of cultural pride and unity.

Attendees will enjoy an immersive experience in Hawaiian traditions, including live demonstrations, hands-on activities, and opportunities to engage with local artisans. Highlights include poi pounding hosted by Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke, live Hawaiian music, ʻoli, and hula performances.

The festival will feature an Agriculture & Farmers Tent offering a variety of kalo products, including poi, kulolo (Hawaiian dessert), cooked kalo, endemic Hawaiian potted plants, and more. Arts and Crafts Booths will showcase the works of local artists and artisans, while Cultural Demonstrations will highlight practices such as ʻupena (net making) and lauhala weaving. Guests will also have the opportunity for hands-on participation in activities like traditional kalo pounding with Ma Ka Hana Ka ‘Ike.

Food Booths will celebrate the versatility of kalo with a variety of taro-based dishes and sides, while the Nonprofit Information Tent will offer insights into organizations dedicated to sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation.

Admission to the festival is free, making it a perfect ʻohana-friendly event that fosters community participation and celebrates Hawaiʻi’s cultural heritage. Rain or shine, the 29th Annual East Maui Taro Festival will be a memorable day of music, hula, education, and connection.

If you miss the festival on Saturday, the celebration continues on Sunday, April 27, 2025, with a Kapahu Living Farm ‘Ohana Workday in Kīpahulu at 10 a.m., a special Kahanu Garden Tour of Piʻilanihale Heiau at 10 a.m. at Kahanu Botanical Gardens, and the return of our Taro Pancake Breakfast at Hāna Bay’s Helene Hall from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit www.tarofestival.org or email info@tarofestival.org.