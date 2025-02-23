Maintenance on water storage and distribution system in Wailea, Feb. 24 to March 21

Residents, visitors and businesses in certain areas of Wailea are being asked to conserve water from Feb. 24 to March 21, 2025, while maintenance is being done by the County of Maui Department of Water Supply.

Pahi Street, Noho Like Way, Akaula Way, Wailea ʻEkolu Drive, Wailea ʻEkolu Place, Waʻakaula Street, Kalai Waʻa Street, Melianani Place, Wailea Gateway Place, ʻEkolu Place, Hālapa Place, Okolani Drive, Wahi Kiai Way and Wailea Ike Drive areas are asked to conserve water during the maintenance on the water storage and distribution system.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.