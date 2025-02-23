Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2025
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current west-northwest swell is expected to peak Sunday evening, and then slowly lower through the first part of the week. A similar sized northwest swell is expected to build in late Tuesday and linger through Wednesday, resulting in peak surf heights above advisory levels for north and west facing shores. A larger northwest swell is then possible Thursday night into Friday that would once again bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores. Small surf is expected along south and east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
