Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 10-14 10-14 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:25 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:20 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:07 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell is expected to peak Sunday evening, and then slowly lower through the first part of the week. A similar sized northwest swell is expected to build in late Tuesday and linger through Wednesday, resulting in peak surf heights above advisory levels for north and west facing shores. A larger northwest swell is then possible Thursday night into Friday that would once again bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores. Small surf is expected along south and east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.