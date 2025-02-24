Maui Surf Forecast for February 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 6-8 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:13 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:46 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:15 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest swell has been lowering steadily through the day and has now dipped just below advisory levels. Therefore, the High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been cancelled for all existing north and west facing shores. This swell will continue to lower through Tuesday morning. A similar- sized northwest swell is expected to build in late Tuesday and linger through Wednesday, resulting in peak surf heights at or slightly above advisory levels for north and west facing shores. An even larger northwest swell is expected to build late Thursday into Friday, potentially reaching High Surf Warning level for most north and west facing shores.

Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the week. Surf along east facing shores will also remain tiny to small through the week due to mostly light background wind flow, with a potential slight uptick early next week with the return of the trade winds.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.