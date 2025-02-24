Nominations sought for Maui County’s 2025 Outstanding Older Americans

County of Maui photo of 2024 Outstanding Older American nominees

The County of Maui Office on Aging is seeking nominations for the 56th Annual Outstanding Older American Male and Female of Maui County.

“The recognition program is held each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize older adults across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society,” said Rowena Dagdag-Andaya, County Executive for the Office on Aging.

Nominees for the awards must be 65 years of age or older and a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization may nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible for nomination. Nomination forms are available from the County of Maui Office on Aging by calling 808-270-7755 or by emailing mcoa.adrc@co.maui.hi.us. Nomination forms also can be downloaded at https://www.mauicounty.gov/255/Office-on-Aging.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 31, 2025, to return completed forms to the Office on Aging, J. Walter Cameron Center, Attn: OOA Committee, 95 Mahalani St., Room 20, Wailuku. Completed forms also may be faxed to 808-270-7935 or emailed to mcoa.adrc@co.maui.hi.us.

The awards will be presented at a luncheon on Friday, May 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual program recognizes older Americans for their contributions and emphasizes the overall positive outcomes in helping others. This year’s theme, selected by the Administration for Community Living, is “Flip the Script on Aging,” which focuses on transforming how society perceives, talks about and approaches aging. It encourages individuals and communities to challenge stereotypes and dispel misconceptions.

Wendell Crockett was the first person in Maui County to receive the distinction of Outstanding Older American in 1968. Last year, the County of Maui Office on Aging presented the awards to Wallette Pellegrino of Wakapū and James (Jim) Niess of Haʻikū. To date, more than 100 men and women have received this award for their outstanding contributions to Maui County.

For more information, call the Maui County Office on Aging at 808-270-7755 or visit www.mauicountyadrc.org.