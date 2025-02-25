American Savings Bank celebrates centennial with $100K donation to local nonprofits
To celebrate 100 years of serving Hawaiʻi, American Savings Bank is giving back with a $100,000 donation to local nonprofits through the newly launched ASB Charitable Foundation. Ten organizations will each receive $10,000 – and the public is invited to decide the recipients by voting online.
“American Savings Bank is proud to celebrate 100 years of serving Hawaiʻi as a trusted community bank – a milestone few local companies achieve,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at American Savings Bank. “Our centennial is more than a celebration; it’s a reflection of our continued commitment to Hawaiʻi’s people, businesses and communities. Through our support of remarkable nonprofits that drive positive change across the state, we’re making dreams possible and building a brighter future for all.”
ASB teammates helped nominate 29 nonprofits and programs making a difference in areas that align with ASB’s community focus areas of promoting financial education, increasing supply and access to affordable housing and supporting the revitalization of ʻAʻala Park and the neighboring communities.
The organizations are:
- A’ali’i Mentoring
- Child & Family Service
- Chinatown 808
- Chinatown Improvement District
- Family Programs Hawaiʻi
- Goodwill Hawaiʻi
- Habitat for Humanity (Leeward Oʻahu)
- Hawaiʻi Foodbank
- Hawaiʻi Habitat for Humanity Association
- Hawaiʻi Homeownership Center
- Hawaiʻi Literacy
- Hawaiian Community Assets
- Helping Hands Hawaiʻi
- Holomua Collective
- Housing Hawaiʻi’s Future
- The Institute for Human Services Hawaiʻi
- Junior Achievement of Hawaiʻi
- Kupu
- Local Initiatives Support Corporation Hawaiʻi
- Lydia House Hawaiʻi
- Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi (Youth Leadership Council)
- Maui Economic Opportunity
- Palama Settlement
- Partners in Care (Oʻahu Continuum of Care)
- Partners in Development Foundation
- Project Hawaiʻi
- Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation
- RiseHI Collective
- Waikīkī Health (Keauhou Shelter)
How to Vote
The public is invited to vote daily for a nonprofit that is making a positive impact in Hawaiʻi.
- Voting Period: Feb. 25, 11 a.m. HST – March 11, 11:59 p.m.
- Voting Limit: One vote per email address per day
- Vote Online: asbhawaii.com/vote
The 10 nonprofits with the most votes will each receive $10,000. Winners will be announced in March. To view the full list of participating organizations and vote, visit asbhawaii.com/vote.